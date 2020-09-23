Facing a shortage of substitutes in Connecticut schools

Districts are getting creative to fill the staffing void caused not only by COVID...but related retirements and maternity leave.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Many districts — pulling from the same pool. of candidates. Kelly Services...an educational staffing agency says subs have been in short supply for about 10 years.



Anna Schryver, Spokesperson, Kelly Services said, “Add COVID on top of that and you are looking at a national substitute teacher shortage. We started recruiting for the Hartford area as early as May.”



Patrice McCarthy, Connecticut Association of Boards of Education said, “Some districts actually hired permanent substitutes for each of their school buildings.



That's what they did in Wethersfield. Building subs keep the staff consistent and reduce the need to travel. But they've been hard to come by.



Michael Emmett, Superintendent, Wethersfield Public Schools said, “Last year I had 7 of those positions. This year I looked to increase by an additional 16 positions so a total of 23 buildings subs altogether. As I'm speaking to you today we've filled a grand total of 10 of those positions so it's definitely been a challenge.”



In Glastonbury, they hire subs as they need them.