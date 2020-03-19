A Mother dying, unable to see her family due to COVID-19. FOX61 has answers

The Smillow Cancer Center in New Haven tells FOX61 that it was a misunderstanding.

BRANFORD, Conn. — A Family caught in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak. A mother of three, wife and the glue that holds the Lynch household together has a rare form of Leukemia. With less than a week to live, her family was unable to visit her at the Smillow Cancer Center in New Haven due to concerns of COVID-19. The hospital tells FOX61 that it was a misunderstanding.

"The whole point of it is that we are able to be there, to hold her hand, physically hold her hand, kiss her forehead, talk to her and they told us no," said Richard Lynch.

That no was a complete surprise to Lynch and his three sons.

"If this is for the good of greater mankind that we can’t see my bride of 39 years, my boys can't see their mother over the last two to three days of her life where she is coherent? I don’t understand that," said Lynch.

Lynch first met his wife Mary Ellyn, 60, when he was eight-years-old. The two lived across the street from one another. They began dating in High School. From there they would get married, have three boys and take on all of life’s adventures together.

"She is the best," said Lynch. "The greatest."

Mary Ellyn was diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia in 2018. Doctors at the Smillow Cancer Center said her only chance of survival was through a bone marrow transplant.

The procedure was successful for a time but she would relapse. She was re-emitted to the hospital last week. On Monday the family was told she had three to four days to live. They say hospital staff has been so supportive to them during this difficult time.

"You name it they've been the best. Everybody’s been very caring," said Lynch. "They are tremendous."

On Tuesday Lynch and two of his three sons were able to see Mary Ellyn under certain guidelines due to the no visitation rule in place because of COVID-19. Lynch and his son Griffin went back this morning to spend the day with her. They were told management said no.

"She’s the glue," said Lynch. "She’s what held us all together. She is this household. Not me, her and she’s not gonna be here anymore and we’re not able to be with her."

FOX61 called representatives at Yale-New Haven Hospital to get answers for the family. They said that under the no visitation rule there is an exemption for end of life situations. The protocol calls for a senior nursing supervisor to make an assessment of the situation and decide what to do. Based on the situation the representative says Lynch’s should be able to see their loved one.

FOX61 called the Lynch’s to give them the good news. They were overjoyed. They tell us the CEO of Yale-New Haven Hospital called them to grant them full access to their mother for the remainder of her stay at the hospital.