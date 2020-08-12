A pivot towards painting; during the pandemic, something bright in Southington

The result is “Jessica Daly Art”, which through word of mouth and a big boost from social media.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — After she was laid off from her corporate job as an event planner earlier this year, Jessica Devitto made the pivot towards painting. The 24-year old from Southington recently opened a small studio not far from Queen Street where the creativity flows, as does the workflow.

“I always had a passion for art,” Devitto said, “but I kept it to myself and I never really expressed it to anyone.”

That all changed when Devitto found herself out of work and forced her to try and see if she could make it as an artist. “I started to paint, and I started to post and people started to recognize it and buy things,” Devitto said.

The result is “Jessica Daly Art”, which through word of mouth and a big boost from social media, has kept Devitto busy during the Covid-19 crisis. “Sometimes I can’t believe it, that my artwork is in someone’s dining room where people gather,” Devitto said.

Of Late, Devitto has been commissioned to create works for small businesses like a new brewery about to open in Torrington. During what are more difficult days of this pandemic, Devitto’s shared her message saying, “I think my message is don’t give up at this time because something amazing can come out of it.”