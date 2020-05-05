A second Walmart in Massachusetts has closed after cluster of coronavirus cases among employees

One employee from that location has died. It is unclear how many employees have tested positive at the store.

A Walmart in Quincy, Massachusetts, closed after a cluster of coronavirus cases was identified among employees, according to Quincy Commissioner of Health Ruth Jones.

One employee from that location has died, Jones said. It is unclear how many employees have tested positive at the store.

The Quincy store is the second Walmart in the state to close because of the virus in as many weeks and one of at least three locations where an employee has died.

Last week, 81 store associates and employees associated with the Walmart in Worcester tested positive and the city ordered the store to close. That store is expected to reopen Tuesday, a Walmart spokesperson told CNN Monday night.

'Concerned with the increase in numbers'

Jones said complaints from employees and customers last week led to an investigation into the Quincy store.

"I have had inspectors there everyday last week due to complaints from employees and patrons concerning overcrowding and lack of social distancing," Jones said. "Employees were also concerned that coworkers may be ill. I had been monitoring the number of cases in employees and was concerned with the increase in numbers and the death of an employee, suggesting they test all of the employees,"

The store in Quincy voluntarily closed Monday and the entire facility will be cleaned and disinfected, Jones said.

In a statement to CNN Monday, a Walmart spokesperson said they had been made aware of the loss of an associate from their Quincy store, and "are going through the necessary steps to get a confirmation from the health department, while keeping the associate's privacy in mind."

"We are working with local officials on next steps to reopen, and are discussing measures like testing for associates and others who work at the store," the Walmart spokesperson said. "Once re-opened, we will continue to conduct associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with face masks and gloves."