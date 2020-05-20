A taste of yesterday, Connecticut restaurants reopen for Phase 1

“We are excited to put food on people’s plates today,” said Miller who also owns Avert Brasserie and Treva in West Hartford.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — For over two months, Scott Miller, the chef and restaurant owner from the Doro Restaurant Group in West Hartford waited for the day to arrive.

Now, under strict government guidelines, Miller and his business partner Chef Dorjan Puka are able to welcome some guests once again – on the patio that adjoins their popular West Hartford eatery, Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen.

Miller added it was fulfilling to welcome back a number of his staff who are returning to their posts behind the bar and in front of tables.

“We are giving them the opportunity to come back to work to do what they do best.” Dorjan Puka, said of reopening day, “we feel like we’re opening the restaurant from the beginning, today is a very nice day and we are excited.”