A weight off their shoulders, gym owners welcome members back at 100 percent capacity

AVON, Connecticut — “It’s been extremely tough,” said Shaun Chambers, the owner of BodyRoc Fitlab in Avon. “We’ve seen revenues dip up to 65 percent over last year,” Chambers added.

But after a year that saw his gyms shut down entirely then operate at 25 percent, Chambers is now looking ahead to the eased COVID-19 restrictions that will allow him to be open at 100 percent.

“It's exciting for me,” Chambers said, “we can finally see some light at the end of the tunnel and, even bigger, we can see the light for our members.”

There are BodyRoc Fitlab locations in both Avon and West Hartford and Chambers added that a renewed energy now exists for his staff and clientele -- Essentially, have a full gym will make a difference.

“The fitness industry moves on momentum and now, finally, we get the momentum moving forward again.” While social distancing protocols are still being enforced, Chambers is hoping that now, at 100 percent capacity, the Spring and Summer seasons will be a success.

“We’ve really been working a long time to get back to it,” he said.

