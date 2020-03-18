Access Health CT extends special COVID-19 enrollment period to April 17

The New Special Enrollment Period deadline for uninsured Connecticut residents to enroll in health insurance plans through AHCT is extended to April 17, 2020.

From Access Health CT on April 2:

Access Health CT (AHCT) today announced the deadline for the New Special Enrollment Period for uninsured Connecticut residents to enroll in health insurance plans through AHCT is extended to Friday, April 17, 2020. Connecticut residents must be lawfully present in the United States, and not incarcerated to be eligible. The effective date of coverage for anyone who enrolls during this extension period will be May 1, 2020. Anyone who enrolls before the end of the day Thursday, April 2, 2020 will have a coverage effective date of April 1, 2020.

The only way to sign up for this New Special Enrollment Period is by calling 1-855-365-2428. Individuals who experience a Qualifying Life Event (e.g. loss of coverage due to job change or unemployment) or qualify for Medicaid/Children’s Health Program (CHIP), can ALWAYS enroll online, in-person or over the phone and all help is free.

New Special Enrollment Period

Who’s Eligible?

ONLY qualified individuals who are Uninsured, lawfully present and not incarcerated.

When can I enroll?

From March 19, 2020 through April 17, 2020

When will my coverage start?

The effective date of coverage for anyone who enrolls during this extension period will be May 1, 2020.

The effective date of coverage for all enrollments by the end of day April 2 during the NEW Special Enrollment Period will be April 1, 2020.

How can I enroll?

PHONE ONLY :

855-805-4325 (TTY: 1- 855-365-2428)

8AM – 5PM | Monday – Friday

“Over the last two weeks, nearly 1,400 residents have been able to enroll in affordable, high-quality health insurance plans thanks to a new special enrollment period offered by Access Health CT,” Governor Lamont said. “I applaud Access Health, the health insurance carriers, and the Connecticut Insurance Department for working together to extend that enrollment period so additional residents can sign up for health insurance. No Connecticut resident should have to worry that COVID-19 or another health complication will compromise their financial security.”

“We know there are still many Connecticut residents who need our assistance. I am deeply appreciative of the efforts by the Governor, carriers, Connecticut Insurance Department, and others to make sure more people have access to health insurance during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Access Health CT Chief Executive Officer, James Michel. “We are here to help and are extending the New Special Enrollment Period to accommodate the needs of Connecticut residents.”

“Every resident who needs comprehensive health insurance should be able to get it,” said Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. Mais. “The extended Special Enrollment period will allow anyone looking to enroll in a health plan the opportunity to find quality coverage and avoid costly medical bills.”

“We applaud Access Health CT for extending this special open enrollment period,” said Eric Galvin, President of ConnectiCare. “Just as Access Health CT, we’re doing everything we can to support our members through this pandemic including extending the grace period for premium payment, expanding telehealth services, and calling our most at-risk members to help them stay safe.”