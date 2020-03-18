Access Health CT special COVID-19 enrollment period ends April 2

Enrollment ends Thursday

From Access Health CT on March 18:

With the exceptional circumstances due to the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, Access Health CT (AHCT) today announced that a NEW Special Enrollment Period will be available to uninsured Connecticut residents to sign up for a health insurance plan offered by either of AHCT’s two insurance carriers. There are other carriers who do not participate in the exchange who are working to provide reinsurance to make this special enrollment period possible.

The New Special Enrollment Period starts Thursday, March 19 and ends on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Connecticut residents must be lawfully present in the United States, and not incarcerated to be eligible. The coverage for those who enroll during this New Special Enrollment Period will start on April 1, 2020.

New Special Enrollment Period

Who’s Eligible?

ONLY qualified individuals who are Uninsured, lawfully present and not incarcerated.

When can I enroll?

From March 19, 2020 through April 2, 2020.

When will my coverage start?

The effective date of coverage for all enrollments during the NEW Special Enrollment Period will be April 1, 2020.

How can I enroll?

PHONE ONLY :

855-805-4325 (TTY: 1- 855-365-2428)

8AM – 5PM | Monday – Friday

“No Connecticut resident should worry that testing or treatment will compromise their financial security. I thank each of Connecticut’s health insurance carriers on the exchange, Anthem and ConnectiCare, and Access Health CT CEO James Michel for working with our administration to again offer health insurance to the uninsured during this new Special Enrollment Period,” Governor Lamont said. “I thank Commissioner Mais and his team at the Insurance Department for their leadership working with our partners in the health insurance industry to assure that we are doing everything we can to provide access to health insurance coverage.”

“We are experiencing a moment in history that requires flexibility and innovative ways to access healthcare,” said Chief Executive Officer at Access Health CT, James Michel. “Since inception, Access Health CT offers year-round enrollment opportunities through Special Enrollments to individuals who experience a Qualifying Life Event, like loss of coverage due to job change. By implementing this new Special Enrollment, we are focusing on the uninsured so they can get covered and stay healthy.”

“The goal is to slow the spread of the virus and reduce its cost to all Connecticut residents. That means everyone who needs it should get access to covered services and be tested and treated if necessary,” said Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. Mais. “Insurance will help make that possible. It will also help those who need treatment avoid burdensome medical bills.”

“ConnectiCare continues to step up to serve the people of Connecticut,” said Eric Galvin, President of ConnectiCare. “This is an opportunity for Connecticut to lead the nation by bringing the entire health ecosystem together to focus on what’s best for our people.”