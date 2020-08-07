Across Connecticut, coronavirus constraints lead to more (fishing) lines cast

In the era of COVID-19 the built-in social distancing aspects of fly fishing have more and more beginners flocking to the sport and seeking out expertise.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn — For the past 12 years Steve Hogan has been teaching the intricate craft of fly fishing to clients up and down the Farmington River but he’s never been this busy.

“It’s just a noticeable difference,” said Hogan who owns Fly Fish the Farmington.

Hogan said that in the era of COVID-19 the built-in social distancing aspects of fly fishing have more and more beginners flocking to the sport and seeking out his expertise.

“I haven’t’ remarketed my business or anything like that, it’s just where we are in society I think,” said Hogan.

At UpCountry Sportfishing in New Hartford, the popular 30 old store is seeing a boost in fly fishing business as well.

“There are a lot of new people getting into it, we give quite a few lessons for beginners,” said Bruce Marino, a salesman at UpCountry and a long time fishing guide. “Beginner equipment outfits are really starting to sell. They are flying off the shelves.”

Hogan added that the visuals of the Farmington River are especially beneficial now during this stressful time, another reason he’s stayed so busy giving Fly Fishing lessons.

“The byproduct of being out here is very therapeutic,” he said.