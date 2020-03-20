ACT of Connecticut and The Ridgefield Playhouse to live stream concert on Facebook March 20

The live stream begins at 8 p.m. on the ACT of Connecticut's Facebook page

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — The show must go on!

A familiar expression that never rang more true as most of the country is self-isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As most of us spend our time indoors, The ACT of Connecticut and The Ridgefield Playhouse have decided to carry on and stream on Facebook Live a full concert.

According to the ACT of Connecticut's Facebook page, Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Stephen Schwartz will star in the concert, along with Bryan Perri, Matt Farnsworth, Laura Woyasz, Juliet Lambert Pratt, Daniela Sikora, Mia Scarpa, and Shaylen Harger.

The stream will start on March 20 at 8 p.m.