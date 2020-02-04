Activists call on release of detained immigrants amid COVID-19 outbreak

They are holding a rally as they’ve done several times before, but this time it will be in their cars.

Immigrants rights activists will gather in front of the federal building in downtown Hartford this morning.

They are holding a rally as they’ve done several times before, but this time it will be in their cars.

The activists plan to decorate their cars as they’re calling for the release of detained immigrants who are currently in ICE custody.

This comes just days after a lawsuit filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights and Yale Law School’s Worker and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic. This suit seeks to secure the humanitarian release of immigrants because they are at risk of COVID-19 infection, illness, and death.