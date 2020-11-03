x
Adam Sandler cancels March tour dates, including Mohegan Sun Arena amid coronavirus concerns

The comedian, actor, writer, producer and musician was scheduled to make a first stop at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, March 20.
MONTVILLE, Conn. — Adam Sandler took to Facebook Wednesday to announce the March date of his 100% Fresher tour have been postponed.

The decision comes as health officials urge people to avoid large gatherings, according to Sandler.

The comedian, actor, writer, producer and musician was scheduled to make a first stop at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, March 20.

Friday's show was sold out and Sandler added a second CT show to the tour.

The date is Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m. -- there is no word yet on any shows after March.

Ticket prices range from $79.00-$99.00.

Officials say tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office

 "We will reschedule the dates once things are back to normal," Sandler wrote in the post. "Stay safe, wash your hands, don’t make out with Schneider, and we will get through this like champs. Look forward to having a great night with you soon."

Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as new dates will be announced as soon as possible. Refunds at point of initial purchase.
Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a... long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will reschedule the dates once things are back to normal.
