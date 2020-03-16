Advice on helping your child learn while out of school

Keeping kids’ brains sharp and learning amid COVID-19.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As schools around the state shutter their doors, many parents are wondering how they are going to help keep their kids’ brains sharp and keep the learning going amid COVID-19.

Scholastic is offering it’s Learn At Home program for students from Prekindergarten to grades 6 and higher. It’s a free service that features at least five days’ worth of content that will keep your child busy for three hours a day. The lessons include articles, stories, video’s and virtual field trips. Scholastic says it’s website will be updated every week until an additional 15 days of lessons are posted. Subjects being covered in these courses includes STEM, English, Social Studies and Social- Emotional learning.

If your kids want to learn American Sign Language the website Signing Savvy is offering a free one-month membership to learn simple signs and phrases.

We want to know what you are doing to help keep your kids learning and entertained while schools are closed. If you have any resources or advice, email us at share61@fox61.com

Fox 61’s Rachel Lutzker shared what she is doing and asked her fans on social media page asking hoe people are helping their children learn.

Laurie Williams- Haynes posted this chart titled “COVID-19 DAILY SCHEDULE” suggesting keeping a routine so when the kids do return to school, they are ready to learn.

Laurie Williams-Haynes Laurie Williams-Haynes added a new photo.

Michael Malanson posted ‘Yes very my daughter is reading every night with some math.”

Christine Sirois says “My thing is we learned how to do math and other subjects differently as children and young adults I'm afraid to confuse them lol I look and some of these assignments and examples like it in a different languages haha fun times for sure.”