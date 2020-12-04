After worst week in pandemic deaths, NY sees signs of hope

The number of people hospitalized has only increased slightly to 18,707.

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — New York is wrapping up its worst week in deaths so far of the outbreak, but there were a few signs of hope.

The bad news has been that large numbers of people are still dying every day. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that 758 people died Saturday, the sixth day in a row that the toll topped 700.

In all, 5,226 people were killed by the virus in the week that ended Saturday.