Avon salon prepares for grand opening amid COVID-19 pandemic

AVON, Connecticut — Samantha Fongemie and Cheryl Briere didn’t want to let the pandemic stop them from making their dreams a reality of opening up Lux Hair Co. in Avon.

“So we were hoping to be open end of April mid-April,” Fongemie said.

With a combined 35 years of experience between the two, they were looking forward to offering hair services as the newest hair salon in the area.

But just two weeks after signing their lease, the state to shut down hair salon to help stop the spread of COVID.

The two decided to forge ahead with hiring contractors, starting interior construction, purchasing furniture and equipment, and subsequently adding PPE and cleaning protocols to their checklist to open a new hair salon.

“It wasn’t ideal but it wasn’t something that wouldn’t deter our dream despite the pandemic we were very grateful and hopeful,” Fongemie said.

Then in mid-march, the state announced hair salons could reopen under certain guidelines on May 20th so the two began putting preparations in place.

“PPE, Proper sanitation sterilization closed waiting rooms just to name a few,” Fongemie said.

Then two days before the 20th, the governor, citing some feedback from stylists and owners who said they did not feel safe going back yet, announced the date would be pushed back to early June.

“The news definitely hit hard, devastation for sure. I just felt like we were following all of the proper protocols to open and delaying the salons 12 honestly it’s overwhelming,”

Fongemie says they have worked hard to put measures in place to put safety first and already began booking supportive customers. While disappointing, she says will keep powering through and look forward to opening their doors when finally possible.