Alaska, Delaware added to CT travel advisory list; Washington state removed

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont updated the travel advisory list Tuesday morning, adding two more states while removing one.

Delaware is back on the list, along with Alaska. Washington state was removed.

The updates come as the country tries to get a handle on COVID-19.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average is directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within the identified state.

Read more on what's required if you travel to the restricted states here.

See the full list below:

➡️Alaska and Delaware added to list of impacted locations

➡️Washington state removed



If you're traveling to Connecticut from any of the following locations, you need to self-quarantine 14 days.



As of August 18, 2020, the following locations meet this criteria and are included in Connecticut's travel advisory. They are: