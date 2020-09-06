Alcoholics Anonymous meetings go virtual amid COVID-19

FOX61 spoke with someone who has been in long term recovery with Alcoholics Anonymous.

HARTFORD, Conn. — So much has changed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and a lot of things have become virtual to adapt with the ever changing guidelines and restrictions.

FOX61 spoke with someone who has been in long term recovery with Alcoholics Anonymous.

He spoke about how AA/NA meetings have changed amid the pandemic.

They now offer virtual meetings, and because of the convenience, more people are going than he's seen in the past, and he says they will probably continue offering virtual meetings even after the pandemic.