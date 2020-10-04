All Things Easter | Everything you need to know about celebrating in CT amid coronavirus

Information on virtual Easter Sunday services, fun celebrations and where you can get dinner!

Easter is this Sunday, but because of the coronavirus outbreak, many family celebrations will look different, and smaller this year.

In response, many churches in Connecticut are offering solutions by hosting virtual masses and even holding drive-in services.

FOX61 and CW20 will also air several services this weekend.

Holy Saturday mass will be held on the CW20 starting at 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday mass will air on CW20 at 10 a.m. The service will re-air on FOX61 at noon.

Services

Grace Baptist Church in Waterbury will welcome its members to drive-up and worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The church’s reverend said people will attend “just like a drive-in movie.” Worshippers are invited to ‘come as you are, but stay in your car.”

Details

Who: Grace Baptist Church

When: April 12th, 10 a.m.

Where: 65 Kingsbury Street, Waterbury, CT

Click here for more information.

Reclaim Christian Church in Ansonia will hold a similar event on Sunday. Service will be held in the parking lot at Ansonia High School at 9:59 a.m. Attendees will be asked to stay in their vehicle and to keep their windows rolled up. The service can be heard through the radio.

Details

Who: Reclaim Christian Church

When: April 12th, 9:59 a.m.

Where: Ansonia High School, 20 Pulaski Highway, Ansonia, CT

For more information, click here.

The Episcopal Church of St. Paul and St. James in New Haven will celebrate the Resurrection Easter Sunday by hosting its service on livestream.

Details:

Who: The Episcopal Church of St. Paul and St. James

When: April 12th, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Online

Click here for more information.

Valley Community Baptist Church in Avon will also offer a one-hour streamed service in worshipper’s living rooms.

Details:

Who: Valley Community Baptist Church

When: April 12th, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Online

For more information, click here.

Easter Bunny

Cromwell Police Department will be hosting an event Sunday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Officials say the fire and police departments will be escorting the Easter Bunny through the town. Families can watch the drive by and welcome him with a friendly wave.

Details:

Who: Cromwell Fire & Police Departments

When: April 12th, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

For more information: shorturl.at/sR079

The West Haven PTA Council is hosting a “Socially Distant Easter Egg Hunt.” Families can decorate an Easter Egg picture and display it in a window or door that can be seen from the road. Display the pictures from Friday – Sunday. Families are then invited to take a drive to locate them.

Details:

Who: West Haven PTA Council

When: April 10th-12th

Food

Bertuccis (multiple locations) – Bertuccis.com

Curbside pick-up for Good Friday, Easter Dinner

StarOpolska (New Britain) – Starpolska.net

Pick-up available

Capital Grille (Hartford, Stamford) – TheCapitalGrille.com

Easter Dinner takeout available

Café Louise (West Hartford) – CafeLouise.com

Curbside pick-up available for Easter Dinner

Atrium Café & Bar (Wethersfield) – AtriumCafeandBar.com