Altetic fields to close in Hartford due to COVID-19

“We have seen significant use of our outdoor athletic fields, and unfortunately, we’ve also seen too little adherence to coronavirus protocols, including mask-wearing and social distancing,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “It’s not a decision we take lightly, but to help try to limit the spread of the virus in our community, we will be suspending the use of athletic fields and canceling reservations after this Monday. We know how frustrating and disappointing this will be to many leagues and organizations, but our Health Department feels this is a necessary step, and I support their recommendation.”