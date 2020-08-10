Altetic fields to close in Hartford due to COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn — The City of Hartford announced Thursday, all outdoor athletic fields will be closed due to a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases within the city.
The suspension will begin starting on October 13. Reservations for the fields use on that date or after will also be canceled.
“We have seen significant use of our outdoor athletic fields, and unfortunately, we’ve also seen too little adherence to coronavirus protocols, including mask-wearing and social distancing,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “It’s not a decision we take lightly, but to help try to limit the spread of the virus in our community, we will be suspending the use of athletic fields and canceling reservations after this Monday. We know how frustrating and disappointing this will be to many leagues and organizations, but our Health Department feels this is a necessary step, and I support their recommendation.”
Use of the fields by organizations for athletic activities after October 12, 2020, will not be allowed to reserve the fields for the spring season. City officials say this is "to ensure adherence to these restrictions."