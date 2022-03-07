Amateur sports can cut back on strict COVID-19 regulations: DPH

Health officials recommend athletic organizations stay current with any federal, state, and local agencies.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As COVID-19 transmission rates decrease and the burden on hospitals continues to decrease, the Department of Public Health has relaxed its COVID-19 protocols for amateur sports.

In a statement Monday, the department recommended that athletic organizations and participants cut back on the strict COVID-19 regulations put in place in recent months.

The DHP also recommended that athletic organizations stay current with any federal, state, and local agencies.

It recommended that athletic organizations review and revise plans according to transmission activities for COVID-19 or other respiratory viruses or in response to localized outbreaks, increased cases among sports leagues, teams, or participants.

At any level of transmission, the DPH recommends that the athletic organizations should continue to monitor COVID-19 community transmission levels by visiting the center for disease control, staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations, supporting participants who continue to wear a mask, revising existing and/or develop new specific written policies and procedures for reducing the risk of COVID-19 or respiratory virus transmission.

It is advised that any coaches, athletes, or other participants who test positive for COVID-19 follow CDC’s COVID-19 isolation protocols, including remaining away from team activities for the prescribed isolation period and following any other recommended procedures upon return.

When COVID-19 or respiratory diseases increase or outbreaks among teams occur, the DPH recommends that athletic organizations implement mask-wearing.

Coaches, athletes, and parents should be informed of the risk of speaking COVID-19 during athletic activities. There will be a need for strict compliance with protocols including quarantine, isolations of cases of close contact. Specific rule changes will be temporarily to reduce the duration, frequency and intensity of contact between participants.

Limiting team-based group activities and gatherings are also recommended with the increase of respiratory and COVID-19 outbreaks.

