"America Together: Returning to Work" FOX News virtual town hall event

Fox News is hosting a virtual town hall on Sunday, May 3rd called "America Together: Returning to Work," which will feature President Donald Trump.

The network is asking for viewers to submit video questions they have for President Trump about restarting the economy.

Viewers are also encouraged to share videos describing their small businesses or discussing their desire to get back to work.

