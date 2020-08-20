American Airlines to temporarily suspend New Haven service in October amid COVID-19

The decision is a result of low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the CARES Act.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — As the world continues to fight against the spread of coronavirus, lots of changes have come to various industries -- especially travel.

The impact has also been felt in Connecticut.

American Airlines announced Thursday it will adjust its October schedule to remove service to 15 markets, including Tweed New Haven Airport

According to airline officials, the decision is a result of low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

American Airlines says the change will be effective October 7 and are only in place for the October schedule period, which runs through November 3.

"This is the first step as American continues to evaluate its network and plans for additional schedule changes in the coming weeks," officials said in a press release.

Tweed New Haven Airport Executive Director Sean Scanlon released the following statement in response to the airline's announcement.

“In this difficult and unprecedented time, airlines and airports across the country are facing enormous challenges. We understand that American Airlines must suspend service for a month at Tweed-New Haven and other airports across the country as they regroup in response to the global pandemic. The airport and the New Haven community greatly value our longstanding relationship with American Airlines and look forward to welcoming them back later in the fall.”



According to a press release, American Airlines will continue to re-assess plans for these and other markets as an extension of the Payroll Support Program remains under deliberation.

The locations with suspended service are as follows:

Del Rio, Texas

Dubuque, Iowa

Florence, S.C.

Greenville, N.C.

Huntington, W.Va.

Joplin, Mo.

Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Mich.

Lake Charles, La.

New Haven, Conn.

New Windsor, N.Y.

Roswell, N.M.

Sioux City, Iowa

Springfield, Ill.

Stillwater, Okla.

Williamsport, Pa.