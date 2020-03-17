American Eagle Financial Credit Union implements drive-thru only service, other changes

Some branches have been temporarily closed

The American Eagle Financial Credit Union has put in place some measures to help keep customers safe during COVID-19 concerns:

Temporary Branch Closings

Farmington Branch

East Hartford High School Branch

Pratt and Whitney Middletown Branch

Pratt and Whitney L-Mezz Branch

Branch Drive-Thru and ATM Service ONLY

With the exception of the locations noted above, ALL branches are currently offering Drive-Thru or ATM/VTM service ONLY.

Hours

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30 am to 6:00 pm

Thursday 8:30 am to 6:30 pm

Saturday 8:30 am to 12:00 pm

Please note: 417 Main Street, East Hartford Branch drive-thru opens at 7:00 am Monday through Friday

ATMs are open 24/7

The following services are offered in a limited capacity:

We are not able to accept coin deposits at this time.

Notary services are only available in our East Hartford, Glastonbury, Manchester, Avon and Plainville branches.

The branch is not currently able to execute wires; however, wire transactions may be conducted through Online Banking. Visit americaneagle.org to enroll or log in, or call 800.842.0145 for assistance.

Member Contact Center Hours (800.842.0145)

Monday, Tuesday Wednesday, Friday 7:30 am to 6:00 pm

Thursday 7:30 am to 7:00 pm

Saturday 7:30 am to 3:00 pm

Conducting Your Banking

We strongly encourage you to utilize one of the many resources available to you to get cash, apply for a loan, deposit checks, check balances, pay bills, access your statements, transfer funds and more. For your convenience, we also offer a “Chat” option here on our website. Please know we are here to help.

Enroll for Online Banking and Bill Pay. (Please note you’ll need your Member Number for this process.)

Download our Mobile App from the App Store.

You have access 60,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. Find locations here or inside our Mobile App.

Speak to a member of our Lending Team with questions on your current home loans or if you need to apply over the phone, call 860.568.2020, ext. 5105.

Apply for a Consumer Loan including an Auto Loan, Personal Loan or Visa Credit Card by calling 860.568.2020, ext. 4181

Event Changes