Americares to spearhead project to reduce vaccine hesitancy

Americares will work with hundreds of clinics, the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics and state association

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Americares announced Wednesday it has been awarded $2.6 million from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy at free and charitable clinics across the country.

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes joined Americares President and CEO Christine Squires for the announcement at the Fred Weisman Americares Free Clinic in Bridgeport.

“Vaccine hesitancy, among other factors, is preventing low-income, immigrant and communities of color from getting vaccinated, even though these communities are most adversely impacted by COVID-19," said Himes. "I am proud to see Americares—a well-respected relief organization based in southwestern Connecticut—encouraging vaccination so that life can get back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Stamford-based Americares will work with hundreds of clinics, the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, and state associations to dispel myths and educate staff and volunteers about the importance of vaccination.

Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Americares has provided more than $19 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.