Amity USPS branch closes due to COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Amity United States Postal Service (USPS) branch in New Haven was closed due to COVID-19.

In a statement from the USPS, "employee availability" has been reduced due to the impacts of COVID-19. The USPS added they are monitoring conditions daily and working with local public officials, who are providing them guidance. They are working quickly to restore service to the branch.

The spokesperson explained employees are allowed to stay home "whenever they feel sick, must provide dependent care, or any other qualifying factor under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act."

An agreement has been made between the USPS and its unions to provide 80 hours of paid leave to non-career employees for issues connected to COVID-19, and have expanded the definition of sick leave for dependent care for covered staff workers to deal with school closings across the country.