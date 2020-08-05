Amtrak to restore DC to NY nonstop Acela service as higher demand anticipated

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Amtrak announced Friday that Acela service will be restored on the Northeast Corridor.
Starting June 1, the nonstop DC to NY service will run on a modified schedule in response to an anticipated increase in demand.
“We are dedicated to doing everything possible to return service safely. We want everyone to feel comfortable as they navigate this new normal,” President and CEO Bill Flynn said.
According to a release, modified service will include the restoration of three weekday Acela round-trips. Northeast Regional frequencies will also be increased from eight to 10 round trips.
In addition to the Acela and Northeast Regional, trains will be restored to service by monitoring demand, working with state partners and continuing to prioritize customer and employee safety, a release said.
According to officials, Amtrak's new safety initiatives will continue to be in effect for customers and employees.
- Facial coverings: Amtrak is requiring that all customers in stations, on trains and thruway buses wear facial coverings.
- Limiting bookings: To help maintain CDC recommendations for physical distancing onboard trains, we have temporarily reduced Coach, Business, and Acela First Class sales to 50% capacity.
- Cashless service: Amtrak is temporarily accepting only cashless payments in stations and on trains.
- Physical distancing: Signage has been displayed at several of our busiest stations to indicate safe distances in high customer traffic areas such as waiting rooms, in front ticket offices, at the base/top of escalators, lounge entrances, etc. In addition, clear protective barriers have been retrofitted at stations where there are no current glass barriers.
- Food and beverage service: Amtrak is temporarily offering Flexible Dining service in the dining or lounge car on all long distance routes (except Auto Train) and encouraging all Sleeping Car customers to select optional room service for their meals. In addition, we are limiting seating in dining and café areas.