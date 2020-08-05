Amtrak to restore DC to NY nonstop Acela service as higher demand anticipated

Starting June 1, Acela will run on a modified schedule, include the restoration of three weekday Acela round-trips.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Amtrak announced Friday that Acela service will be restored on the Northeast Corridor.

Starting June 1, the nonstop DC to NY service will run on a modified schedule in response to an anticipated increase in demand.

“We are dedicated to doing everything possible to return service safely. We want everyone to feel comfortable as they navigate this new normal,” President and CEO Bill Flynn said.

According to a release, modified service will include the restoration of three weekday Acela round-trips. Northeast Regional frequencies will also be increased from eight to 10 round trips.

In addition to the Acela and Northeast Regional, trains will be restored to service by monitoring demand, working with state partners and continuing to prioritize customer and employee safety, a release said.

According to officials, Amtrak's new safety initiatives will continue to be in effect for customers and employees.