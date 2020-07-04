Ansonia woman receives threat over reporting lack of social distancing

"The 28th and the 29th (of March), when I was driving home, it was really, really crowded to the point where you couldn’t see the pavement on either side,"

ANSONIA, Conn. — An Ansonia woman tells FOX61 she’s shocked at the backlash she’s received for a suggestion she made to Mayors in three Naugatuck valley communities because of lack of social distancing.

The Naugatuck River Greenway extends from Ansonia through Derby and Shelton, but in Ansonia it’s closed.

"The 28th and the 29th (of March), when I was driving home, it was really, really crowded to the point where you couldn’t see the pavement on either side," said Katie Copeland of Ansonia.

So, she reported it to the mayor’s in each of the three communities the path it winds through.

"Mayor (David) Cassetti made the decision himself to close down the Ansonia side," she said.

The mayor concurred.

"For the last few weeks, I drive by Division Street all the time and I see a group of people piled up together walking on that river walk," Cassetti said.

And, it upsets him because it’s not helping to flatten the curve, he says.

"So I said 'you know what, at 7:30 yesterday morning, shut it down,'" he said.

Copeland said she posted her concerns about the lack of social distancing on social media. And, when it was announced Ansonia’s portion of the walkway was being closed, she says she received a threat.

"One person did tell me that they hoped me and my kids caught the coronavirus and that my kids would die from it," she said with tears in her eyes.

Cassetti said he had a virtual meeting with his counterpart Rich Dzieken, in neighboring Derby.

"He was reluctant," Cassetti said. "He did not want to do it."

"i am temporarily shutting down my Facebook account," Copeland added. "I will be changing my phone number."