Ansonia, Derby, Seymour schools going remote on Monday

Ansonia Superintendent Dr. Joseph DiBacco said "It is a combination between our bus company not having the staffing to bring our students to school and we have some staff that will be out tomorrow.... I believe the reason for this is reaction to their 2nd vaccination. On Saturday Derby and Ansonia staff got their second vaccination at our combined clinic (bus drivers were included in our clinic). The call to go remote is for our community and staff - it is much better to inform the school community the night before - instead of families and staff scrambling in the early morning hours to make arrangements."