Aqua Turf to close for the winter

Management cited COVID-19 as a reason for the closure.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The Connecticut Aqua Turf will be closing for the winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aqua Turf management said in a Facebook post on Saturday, the venue will be temporarily shutting down as it did in the spring during mid-March. They continued by saying all 2020 weddings and bookings either took place, were canceled, or postponed.