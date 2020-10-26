Aqua Turf to close for the winter

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The Connecticut Aqua Turf will be closing for the winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aqua Turf management said in a Facebook post on Saturday, the venue will be temporarily shutting down as it did in the spring during mid-March. They continued by saying all 2020 weddings and bookings either took place, were canceled, or postponed.
Management hopes to reopen in March of next year. Though the doors may be closed, the venue will still be open for tours, phone calls, and emails for people wishing to speak with management or hosting a future event. Some dates are available for 2021 and the ATC is currently booking through 2023.