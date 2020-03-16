Archdiocese of Hartford cancels Mass thru April 3

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Archdiocese of Hartford has announced that all masses will be canceled until April 3.
Officials said on their Facebook page, "In light of what the CDC has issued on March 15th regarding the cancellation or postponement of large events and mass gatherings of more than 50 people, and given the March 16th mandate of Governor Ned Lamont requiring the closure of all restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters, the Archdiocese of Hartford has cancelled all weekend and weekday Masses, effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the churches of the Archdiocese (the counties of Hartford, Litchfield, and New Haven) through April 3, 2020. Priests will celebrate a daily Mass alone with no congregation, remembering in prayer all who are affected by the pandemic. Parishes will be encouraged to make provision for their churches to be open at some time so that individuals can still come and pray. Further direction and updates from the Archdiocese will be provided in a timely manner regarding Holy Week and all celebrations beyond that date.'
Officials said they were complying with Governor Lamont's order to close schools through March 31.
The Catholic Mass is televised on CW20 WCCT TV daily at 10am.
The Diocese of Bridgeport said on their website, "Beginning this Third Sunday of Lent (March 14-15) through the Fifth Sunday of Lent (March 28-29), I am temporarily dispensing all Catholics of the Diocese of Bridgeport from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass."
Those who are ill or experiencing symptoms of illness are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. Pastors should continue to reassure people that not only are they dispensed from the obligation, but out of charity, are encouraged to stay home so as not to expose others to their illness.
Those who are elderly or considered vulnerable (over 60 years of age or those who have chronic illnesses, immune system deficiencies or underlying health conditions), those who care for them, and their family members, the obligation to attend Sunday Mass is commuted (i.e., can be fulfilled in lieu of their participation at Mass)