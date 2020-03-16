Archdiocese of Hartford cancels Mass thru April 3

Officials said on their Facebook page, "In light of what the CDC has issued on March 15th regarding the cancellation or postponement of large events and mass gatherings of more than 50 people, and given the March 16th mandate of Governor Ned Lamont requiring the closure of all restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters, the Archdiocese of Hartford has cancelled all weekend and weekday Masses, effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the churches of the Archdiocese (the counties of Hartford, Litchfield, and New Haven) through April 3, 2020. Priests will celebrate a daily Mass alone with no congregation, remembering in prayer all who are affected by the pandemic. Parishes will be encouraged to make provision for their churches to be open at some time so that individuals can still come and pray. Further direction and updates from the Archdiocese will be provided in a timely manner regarding Holy Week and all celebrations beyond that date.'