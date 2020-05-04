As COVID-19 sweeps through the state, first responders stay on the job

Used to dangerous jobs, the virus is another risk they, and their families, must deal with

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A fire took out an apartment window on Greta street.

1st responders swarmed the apartment complex after the 4th story apartment caught on fire.

Officials say no one was injured and the cause of the flames are still under investigation but while working 1st responders have to worry about something else: COVID-19.

Chief James O’Brien with the West Haven Fire Department said, “Some days is going to be daunting, like everyone else we’re running out of PPE but for the most part we’re trying to manage crisis.”

Like the rest of the state, 1st responders in West Haven are dealing with a shortage of personal protective equipment when dealing with the public and concerns of being exposed themselves to coronavirus.

However, in these high stressed situations where lives are on the line, these firefighters say COVID-19 isn’t the first thing on their mind.

“We’re doing what we need to do tactically to put the fire out and making sure everyone gets out safely, the pandemic gets pushed to the back burner in that scenario, but once it’s over again decontaminating each other and making sure that we don’t have contact with other people so it’s kind of we roll with the call,” said Chief O’Brien.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic reached American shores West Haven fire officials say they take a little more time cleaning equipment and handling each call whether it be medical or fire with a little more care.

“Were used to operating one way and then this world today we have to watch everything we do, every contact we have with the community like everyone else distancing. Going to work going home and get out in the community when you’re off trying to stay healthy,” said Chief O’Brien.

In neighboring New Haven, Officials recognizing the risk 1st responders make offered housing at the University of New Haven.

Mayor Elicker said, “A reminder those are officers they have not tested positive for COVID-19, they may be officers that are asymptomatic or have been exposed, or concerned about the potential exposing their families.”

Back in West Haven firefighters warn everyone to stay safe during these unprecedented times.

“Take this serious, stay home don’t be about the crowds, do your protection, wash your hands everything they’re telling you to do… This is not a joke this is serious we see it every day. It’s camping up every day and I am in follow those guidelines and be safe,” said Chief O’Brien.