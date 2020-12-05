As CT Businesses ready to reopen May 20, elective dental procedures still a question

The state says a group of dentists, hygienists and safety folks will convene to discuss of if these procedures are best to roll out this soon.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Whether elective dental services, including teeth cleanings, will still be among the phase one businesses, cleared to open May 20, remains to be seen.

The state says a group of dentists, hygienists and safety folks will convene to discuss of if these procedures are best to roll out this soon. Hygienists statewide have said it would be a mistake, risking the safety of patients and them.

"Ultimately, if we elect to not allow cleaning or non-emergent, non urgent care, we’re going to need to figure out how to ultimately document that and implement that," said David Lehman, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development.

"I’ve left a two hour procedure with my pant legs soaking wet, my hair covered in spit, tooth particles," said a longtime hygienist, who did not want her identity revealed.

Mouth fluids being aerosolized, in this time of COVID-19, is a big concern of the hygienists.

"Here in our office, we use these Solea lasers in place of the hand pieces for several of our procedures, which reduces aerosols by one third to one sixth," says Cheshire Dentist Renee Kurtz.

She says her practice strictly follows guidelines set forth by the American Dental Association, the CDC and OSHA when it comes to employee and patient safety.

"Whether it’s taking their temperature with no touch thermometers, giving them masks or mouth rinses," Kurtz said. "We are using air filtration systems."

A new air filtration system she’s purchased will recycle the air in each of the operatories every 4 1/2 minutes.

Hair salons are also cleared to re-open May 20, but Chameleon Haircolor Cafe & Spa, in North Haven, is holding off until May 26th.

"Just because we have more training to do," said Carleen Buden, Owner, of Chameleon. "So, we want to make sure we’ve got all our ducks in a row and everybody is prepared."

Chameleon says they are already set with the reconfiguration up there salon. And, the relationships they’ve built with their clients are what will help their business reemerge.

"The part about Chameleon salon is that they already trust us," Buden says. "So, I know that they believe that we can do and we will do the things that will keep them safe."

And, even though the state is now permitting hair salons to use blow dryers, Chameleon won’t use them yet.

The same is true for Sculptures Salons, with locations in Newington, Plainville and Southington.

"So this is how it’s gonna be," said Sculptures Co-Owner Gianni DiDomenico, as he wore a face mask and plastic shield.

As with most businesses, it’s all about client and employee safety.

"We’re basically just kind of stripping down the salon," DiDomenico said. "We are taking out magazines, no coffee, just stripping the salon clean. We changed all the duct work, the filters and we got each station has a sterilization spray bottle."