As events are canceled due to coronavirus concern, Connecticut event planners make adjustments

The unknown impacts of COVID-19 are rapidly canceling events and shutting down schools.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As community events like conferences, continuing education, parades, and celebrations are canceled, event planners are coming up with creative solutions to keep attendees at ease.

“None of us know what the time horizon of this virus will be,” says Al Vagnini, President of Powerstation Events

Vagnini is powering through by thinking out-of-the-box when dealing with corporate clients who have events in the next few weeks.



“Video streaming is a very cost-effective way to [continue to hold events] because instead of bringing all the people to one venue, you just have a smaller number of people there to make the event happen,” says Vagnini. “[T]hen the event is broadcasted.”

Another mitigation strategy is having hand sanitizing stations in easily accessible spots at a venue. While some corporate clients are ultimately deciding to postpone, wedding and party planner, Vicki Ross, says the show must go on.



“I don’t think people should be concerned. I do think our numbers are going to be a lot less,” says Ross, owner of Plan-It Vicki. “People don’t want to travel from California to come to Connecticut; don’t want to get on a plane. That’s what I’m seeing happen.”

Hand sanitizer is another item on her list.

“Wash your hands. Be smart. Just hope that the venue doesn’t cancel or places of worship don’t cancel,” says Ross.



Vagnini predicts that if current precautions extend through June, weddings may possibly be affected. For now, Ross and Vagnini agree to live your life as you normally would but take proper precautions.

“I definitely think go celebrate, be happy, plan and hope your guests can come,” says Ross.