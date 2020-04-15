As President Trump looks to reopen country by May 1, Gov. Lamont has sights set past May 20

May 20th is the day Governor Lamont said state officials will decide if small business should reopen and if Connecticut should return to work.

HARTFORD, Conn — National politics hung over Governor Lamont's daily corona-virus briefing as he was joined by two Fairfield county mayors from both sides of the aisle.

President Trump has said he has the authority to open the country back up by May 1, although Governor Ned Lamont said the date is too soon.

“President Trump has put out the date of May 1st which I think and most of the governors think is very premature, I just showed you the hospitalizations are going up and the infections are going up, this is no time to take our eye off the ball,” Lamont said.

“I said we’re not going to be reopening schools before May 20th but by May 20th we’re going to have a lot of our testing in place by then, a lot more of the PPE and that will give us a stronger indication how and when people can start getting to work,” Lamont said.

Lamont has received some push back from Connecticut legislators recently about putting together an exact reopening plan sooner and without the assistance of other nearby states, including New York.

“There’s no question it’ll probably get a little more political, there’s some noise coming out of Washington as well, but I think the governors are pretty united in terms of how we thoughtfully get our states back to work, each state is going to do it at their own pace, but we’re comparing notes every day,” Lamont said.

“I think that there is time for politics later on right now this is about healing our state, healing our nation,” Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said.

During the conference Lamont was joined by the Mayors of Norwalk and Danbury, both cities hit hard by COVID-19.

“We had people on a daily basis that were traveling into New York City, thousands of people and then coming home in the evening,” Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said.

“About 50% of the economic activity that goes on in Danbury and the greater Danbury area, come from New York state, so these two entities while separated by a line there really is no separation between us,” Boughton said. “We have to work closely with New York state otherwise it's just not going to make sense what we’re doing.”

The Governor also discussed unemployment, he said nearly 15% of the state's workforce has filed for unemployment, which could top out at 20%. He also said the Department of Labor has processed more than half of the current unemployment claims.