As virus toll mounts in NY, more hospitals sought

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state wants to build four more temporary hospitals in New York City before coronavirus cases peak. The state is seeking authorization from the Trump administration to add 4,000 beds in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

Cuomo also said schools in New York state will remain closed for another two weeks until April 15.