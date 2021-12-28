Here's how you can get at-home COVID testing kits in your town

Distribution of the kits are scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 30, and is expected to run through the following week.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As Connecticut continues efforts to curb rising COVID-19 cases amid the Delta and Omicron variants, the state is set to distribute three million COVID-19 at-home rapid tests, and six million N95 masks.

If you're looking for your town's plan for distributing the test kits, that information can be found here as it released by officials. You can also click here for a list of some testing locations across the state .

Burlington

At-home rapid COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to residents of Burlington on Thursday, December 30.

Drive-thru site will be at Burlington Town Hall from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. (depending on supplies)

These kits are intended for residents who have been exposed to a suspected or known COVID-19 positive person and want to be tested.

Kits will be limited to 4 per family/household and proof of residency will be required (Government issued identification).

Additional kits will be allocated to the Region 10 Schools next month.

Manchester

The Town's Emergency Management Team is currently working on a distribution plan with the goal of making tests available to Manchester residents by Thursday and throughout the weekend.

Manchester's initial allocation from the state is approximately 7,000 total testing kits. The Town anticipates receiving more tests in the upcoming weeks, and State officials also are planning to distribute 1 million additional testing kits to K-12 schools statewide starting in January.

Rocky Hill

The Town of Rocky Hill is expected to receive 2,610 test kits for distribution starting Thursday, December. 30.

Locations are: Fire Station One and Town Hall, both located on Old Main Street.

The distribution hours are:

Thursday, Dec. 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Fire Station One

Friday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. - Fire Station One

Tuesday, Jan. 4 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Town Hall - Front by the Fountain

Wednesday, Jan. 5 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Town Hall - Front by the Fountain

Thursday, Jan. 6 and thereafter - Town Hall, second floor, Room 217 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each test kit contains two tests. The town would like to distributed up to two test kits per car or person.

Distribution will be limited to residents with an immediate need: individuals/families that believe they might have been exposed or have been experiencing symptoms; and individuals that traveled over the holidays and have been experiencing symptoms.

New London

City personnel will pass out the Self-Tests to residents of New London at C. B. Jennings School parking-lot at 50 Mercer Street from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. or while supplies last.

Residents are encouraged to drive through to receive the test, but walk-ups are welcome.

Residents will need to bring proof of their residency, such as government issued identification or a piece of mail addressed to the resident at their home.

Each resident will be given (2) self-test kits.

Southington

The Town of Southington will be giving out COVID Self-Test Kits free of charge to Southington residents at the Recreation Park concession stand on Maxwell Noble Dr.

Distribution times:

Thursday, Dec. 30, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. (or until supplies last)

There is a limit of 4 kits, totaling 8 tests per person/household.

The Plainville-Southington Health District will also be handing out N-95 masks and surgical masks at the same location and time.

Quantities will be limited.

West Hartford

West Hartford will distribute test kits to residents at two drive-through locations on Friday, December 31.

The locations are Conard High School (110 Beechwood Road) and King Philip Middle School (100 King Philip Drive). Distribution will be from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or until supplies are exhausted, officials said.

The Town will distribute one test kit per family member per household, up to a maximum of four.

These test kits are for West Hartford residents only (no businesses). Proof of residency will be required.

A portion of the test kits will be reserved for residents in need and distributed by West Hartford Social Services through its weekly food distribution.

Westport

Westport will be distributing the test kits to Westport residents on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Staples High School at 1 p.m. ( Vehicles should use main entrance on North Avenue).

There are a limited number of kits available. Two (2) kits per vehicle on a first come, first served basis.

---

