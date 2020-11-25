At UConn Health, the COVID fight is a family effort

Dr. Jennifer Baldwin, a Hospitalist and her husband, Dr. Michael Baldwin, a Radiologist, have spent long hours helping UConn handle the challenges of COVID-19.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Essential workers have been fighting the Coronavirus for more than nine months and, at UConn Health, a husband a wife team have been part of that battle.

Dr. Jennifer Baldwin, a Hospitalist at UConn, and her husband, Dr. Michael Baldwin, a Radiologist, have spent long hours working to help their respective departments handle the challenges of COVID-19.

Jennifer has been at the forefront of the fight, spending much of her time in the COVID-19 unit at UConn Health.

She said, “we are much more comfortable now taking care of patients than we were in the beginning.”

Jennifer added that she has been proud to be part of the hospital team since the outbreak of the virus,.

“I am so proud of the people I work with – the hospitalists, the nurses, the respiratory therapists, everyone has come together.”

The Baldwins were so busy fighting the virus on the frontlines that, in the Spring, they moved their two young children to live with Jennifer’s sister for about two months.

Michael Baldwin, who as a radiologist, is more removed from direct contact from patients, praised his wife who tends to COVID-19 patients each day.

“I’ve been blown away by what she and her colleagues have been through,” he said.

Both physicians said they are preparing for another surge in Connecticut and noted that the safety measures matter.