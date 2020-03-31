Athletes across the country send videos to St. Louis teen with special needs who is fighting COVID-19

Several Blues players, along with Jayson Tatum and other athletes across the country sent Tony video messages

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Support is pouring in for a St. Louis area teenager with special needs who is fighting COVID-19.

5 On Your Side first introduced you to Tony Trimble last week. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus after his mom said he had a fever and dry cough – later that night, he was on a ventilator and he was tested for COVID-19. The test results came back positive.

Trimble has Prader-Willi syndrome, which is genetic disorder usually caused by deletion of a part of chromosome 15. He’s 18 years old. Even though he doesn’t go to Lindbergh High School, he has a passion for its sports teams. Trimble is known as a sports fanatic and for showing up to every sporting event in the school district. He's even an honorary coach for the basketball and football teams.

After finding out about Trimble’s test results, the Lindbergh community came together and threw him a parade to show their support. Dozens of cars showed up on March 27.

Now, athletes from across the country are sharing video messages to Trimble. The videos are being shared in a public group on Facebook, ‘Prayers for Tony Trimble.’

St. Louis native and current Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum sent a video message.

“I heard you were a really big fan and I really appreciate it. Right now, myself and a bunch of other people are rooting for you to stay strong and keep fighting during this difficult time. Praying for you and your family, keep in good spirits and keep fighting.”

Several St. Louis Blues players are among those athletes who made videos.

“Hey Tony, this is Vladdy, keep fighting this thing buddy… Once you beat it and everything goes well, you will be my personal guest to the Blues first home game. Keep fighting hard buddy, we are with you,” Vladamir Tarasenko said in the video.

“Hey Tony, it's Alex Pietrangelo… I just want to let you know that myself and my family, my teammates are all thinking about you, praying for you. We know everyone at the hospital is taking great care of you. Good luck and hopefully see you down at Enterprise Center.”

Tampa Bay Lightning player and St. Louis native, Pat Maroon shared a video message, “Hey Tony, thinking about you, stay strong through these times I know you can get through it, I know it’s tough but just remember all the people around you supporting you. We’re all in this together and we’re all going to get through it together… Keep staying strong, buddy!”

Willie Cauley-Stein, who plays for the Dallas Mavericks also sent a video message, “I just wanted to reach out to you and say that me and my family are praying for you and I hope you get through this, keep fighting and keep being strong.”

“I just wanted to let you know we’re praying for you and we hope you get better and get healthy and keep fighting man! Skol!” Alexander Hollins of the Minnesota Vikings said in a video.

Trimble's story even reached across the world. Ricky McWoods, a professional soccer player in Hungary sent a video to Tony.

“Wishing for a speedy recovery, I know you can get through it. All my blessings and prayers to you. I know you’re a fighter!”

Longtime family friend of the Trimble family, Kay Holdenried-Bay said Tony’s mom is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from so many people. She said she plays the videos for him and even though he can’t respond, she knows he can hear.

There is a fundraiser to help with the medical bills as Trimble is currently on a ventilator at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Click here if you want to donate.