Proof of COVID vaccine required at this Atlanta entertainment venue

Reports that Live Nation would also leave the decision to require proof of vaccine up to the individual artist.

ATLANTA — A popular music venue at Ponce City Market in Atlanta is going to require patrons show proof of a COVID vaccine or a negative test result to get into the venue.

City Winery, known for its intimate setting, made the announcement on its website saying it is due to the increase in cases due to the Delta variant.

"At this stage in the pandemic, with the Delta variant on the rise, the remarkable roll-out of vaccines, and the overwhelming numbers of our customers now fully inoculated against COVID-19, we can create an environment that is as safe as possible moving forward," the letter to customers said.

The venue said that they took a survey in July and found that more than 75% of their patrons are already vaccinated.

This comes the same day that Live Nation, the largest entertainment company in the word that manages venues and ticket sales for live events in the United States, reportedly announced they would leave it up to the artist to make a similar decision.

That means if a particular artist at any of the Live Nation venues in Atlanta wished to require proof of vaccination, they could.

Locally, Live Nation runs the Coca-Cola Roxy, the Buckhead Theatre, the Tabernacle, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood.