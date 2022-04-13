Attorney General William Tong tests positive for COVID-19

He is experiencing mild symptoms and will isolate and work from home for the next five days.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Attorney General William Tong has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday.

He is experiencing mild symptoms and will isolate and work from home for the next five days.

Tong is fully vaccinated and boosted, his office said.

The Attorney General is the fourth state leader to test positive for COVID-19 in just one week.

Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive on Thursday. And earlier this week, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and State Treasurer Shawn Wooden both tested positive as well.

The governor has since completed his five-day quarantine and said he looks forward to going back to work in person, Lamont tweeted Tuesday.

