Baby boom or bust during COVID-19?

Sales numbers from NURX, which launched in Connecticut this month, have shown a stunning increase in requests for birth since the pandemic hit.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It was a popular prediction at the beginning of quarantine, couples locked up, stuck together for a long time, would result in more babies 10 months later.

So far it’s been quite the opposite.

Sales numbers from NURX, a nationwide women’s telehealth service which just launched in Connecticut this month, have shown a stunning increase in requests for birth control home delivery services since the pandemic hit.

“We’ve seen an increase by 50 percent in new birth control request and 100 percent increase in STI testing prep and emergency contraception," Caroline Stow, a NURX nurse practitioner said. "I think people and women especially are deciding to delay it a little longer, the worlds a little crazy and they're not sure if it's the time to have a baby."

NURX also offers migraine an STD medication deliveries right to your doorstep, as well as testing kits for a sexually transmitted infections. It’s become a popular alternative to the inconvenience of going into a doctors office.

Stowe says in the past, it took a whole day of to get to the doctors office or park.

"What do you do with kids? Don’t touch that, don’t lick that, wash your hands 9000 times. NURX is the best way and its convenient easy and quick for patients," she continued.

A December Brookings report determined up to 500,000 less births in 2021 because of the public health crisis.

The authors went back in time examining the 1918 Spanish flu when every spike in the death rate was tied to a huge drop in births nine months later.

They also studied current surveys from women reporting a decline in sexual activity, desire to have children, reporting increased anxiety and job loss.