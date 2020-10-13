Backus Hospital nurses set to go on strike

The union says they have been in negotiations, trying to resolve issues involving patient care, workplace safety, and recruitment and retention.

NORWICH, Conn. — Nurses from Backus Hospital in Norwich are set to walk off the job and go on strike today.

This is part of a two-day labor strike. The nurses will be joined by union representatives and Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02).

The union said they had been in negotiations since June and have been trying to resolve issues that involved patient care, workplace safety, recruitment, and retention.

Union representatives said it has been a challenging year for nurses and the pandemic has played a role in that. Just recently the state determined that an outbreak at Three Rivers Nursing Home in Norwich had spread to the staff at Backus Hospital.

President of Backus Hospital Donna Handley said she believes they have done everything to avoid a strike and that they had met at least 19 times to try and reach an agreement.

Handley also pledged that Backus Hospital will remain open, despite the planned strike.