BAR-New Haven to require guests to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Beginning on Friday, August 13, BAR- New Haven will require all guests to provide proof that they received a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said a guest can also show a negative COVID-19 test result dated within 72 hours.

The restaurant is currently requiring all guests to wear masks. Mayor Justin Elicker issued a mask mandate for the city of New Haven that began on Monday.

The CDC listed New Haven County and Hartford County as areas of "high" community transmission for COVID-19.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced 38,702 tests were administered and 1,287 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 3.33%.

208 patients are currently being treated, which was an increase of 34 since the state's last report.

