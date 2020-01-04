Bear's Smokehouse helps healthcare workers

HARTFORD, Conn. — “It’s just a part of our core philosophy,” said Jamie “The Bear” McDonald, owner of Bear’s Smokehouse, who now has four BBQ restaurants across Central Connecticut. McDonald was referring to his initiative to continue to support healthcare workers and first responders by cooking up meals for scores of those fighting the Covid-19 crisis from the front lines. McDonald and his team have made it a point to send lunch to different hospitals each day, “This week,” McDonald said, “we have Saint Francis, we have UConn, and we have Hartford Hospital.”

Like so many restaurants and small businesses, Bear’s Smokehouse has laid off much of its workforce as they weather the complexities of the Coronavirus but McDonald is intent on¸ continuing to serve hospital workers. “It shows that they’re not alone and we support them and appreciate their efforts,” he said. From his Front Street restaurant in Hartford, McDonald added one more message, “all is I can say is just go to our businesses and keep us open and go to other small businesses and keep them open.”