Beating the heat as splash-pads open amid COVID-19

East Hartford opened their pools to residents on Monday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Some of the states go-to cool down spots are opening for the season. splash pads across Hartford opened up this weekend. The hot weather prompting many families to make a splash at Goodwin park this afternoon.

Mayor Luke Bronin did announce that public pools will not be opening this summer in the city due to COVID-19. The park did fill up in the afternoon, pushing some families to take a break and get some Italian ice.

One mother, Priscilla Delvalle, explained "there’s a lot of people here right now this morning there wasn’t a lot which was nice but right now there’s a lot of people so it’s a little scary to be too close"

Over in Bristol, Rockwell park's splash pad and pool were open, but signs were posted around the fenced-in area, to remind residents to social distance. parents also reminding their children to keep a safe distance while playing. medical professional Roberta Thomas from Bristol was there with her child

"You just to make sure that you keep a little bit of distance we definitely have hand sanitizer in the car as soon as we get back inside the car and we just try to say have fun enjoy yourself but you got to be at a distance," said Thomas.

A couple of other locations that have opened recently, East Hartford, which will be opening their pools to residents starting today. Elm Ridge Park in Rocky Hill has been open since the end of June to residents by appointment only