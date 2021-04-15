Bethlehem to move forward with 96th edition of its fair

The fair orgainizers cited Gov. Lamont rollback restrictions as the reason they are moving forward with the fair. The fair is scheduled to be in Septemeber as of now

BETHLEHEM, Connecticut — The organizers of the Bethlehem Fair announced on April 13, that they are moving forward with the 96th edition of the fair which is planned for September.

According to the fair's website, Gov. Lamont's recent rollbacks on COVID-19 restrictions were cited as a reason the organizers decided to move forward with the decision to host the fair.

"With the Governor's current reopening plan and guidelines, we are excited to announce we will be moving forward with the 96th edition of the Bethlehem Fair," wrote organizers.

Gov. Lamont last month announced COVID-19 restrictions were to begin being lifted throughout the state. Many town fairs ended up canceling due to the restrictions set in place.

On March 19, all capacity limits were eliminated for the businesses like restaurants and churches, while face coverings, social distancing, and other cleaning and disinfecting protocols would still be required.

Then on April 2, summer camps and summer festivals were advised to begin the planning stages to open for the upcoming season.

As of the time of this article, the fair is scheduled for September 10 through 12.

