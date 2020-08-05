Big Y freezes prices on over 10,000 items until July

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — In an effort to help customers who are struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Y Foods announced this week a price freeze on over 10,000 items across its New England stores.
The supermarket chain said the freeze will remain in place through July 1, 2020.
“This is a critical time for our customers and we wanted to recognize that with more than just words of support,” Chief Operating Officer Michael D’Amour explained. “We have all been though a tough period, and there are certainly challenges ahead, but we felt it was time to do more to help.”
According to a release, some freeze list prices may even go down during the period, but none will go up.
Shoppers can also expect more items to be added to the list.
“We are going to do more,” D’Amour said. “Our customers are like family to us and we want to help them and the communities we serve.”
Items currently on the freeze list include:
- Big Y Boneless Chicken Breast; $2.99lb
- Red and Green Seedless Grapes: $2.99lb
- Thomas English Muffins 12-13oz: $4.49
- Klondike Bars 14-27oz: $3.79
- Tropicana Orange Juice 52 oz All Varieties: $3.99
- Kraft Mac & Cheese, 7.25oz: $1
- Big Y Butter 16oz Quarters Salted or Unsalted: $2.99
- World Classics Trading Company American Cheese in the deli: $5.99lb
- DiGiorno Pizza 17.02-31.5oz select varieties: $5.99
- Big Y spring water 24 pack 16.9 oz bottles: $2.99
- Skippy Peanut Butter 15-16.3oz: $2.49
- Cheerios 8.9 oz regular, 9oz multigrain, 10.8oz Honey Nut: $3.49
- Chobani Greek Yogurt 5.3 oz Original, Flip or Less Sugar: 10 for $10
- Driscoll Strawberries 16oz: $3.99lb