Big Y freezes prices on over 10,000 items until July

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — In an effort to help customers who are struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Y Foods announced this week a price freeze on over 10,000 items across its New England stores.

The supermarket chain said the freeze will remain in place through July 1, 2020.

“This is a critical time for our customers and we wanted to recognize that with more than just words of support,” Chief Operating Officer Michael D’Amour explained. “We have all been though a tough period, and there are certainly challenges ahead, but we felt it was time to do more to help.”

According to a release, some freeze list prices may even go down during the period, but none will go up.

Shoppers can also expect more items to be added to the list.

“We are going to do more,” D’Amour said. “Our customers are like family to us and we want to help them and the communities we serve.”

Items currently on the freeze list include:

