Big Y to limit customer capacity

They will be counting how many people go into the store, and once full, will have people wait outside

One grocery store chain is taking extra precautions starting today to protect their employees and their shoppers.

Have you been to the grocery store lately and found it hard to practice social distancing? Big Y says they are now going to be limiting the amount of people they’re allowing to their stores at one time.

The grocery store chain announced yesterday that here in Connecticut and also in Massachusetts they’re going to be following even stricter guidelines then both states put down.

They will be counting the number of people that are coming into the store and, once exceeded, will make people wait outside while also practicing social distancing. People will remain outside until more shoppers come out.

This is on top of having lines in the isles where people are only able to go one way up and down.