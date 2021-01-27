Bill proposed that would investigate price gougers, set fines

Attorney General William Tong's office received 750 COVID-related price gouging complaints.

HARTFORD, Conn. — State leaders gathered Wednesday at the Capitol to announce a proposal for a new law could that strengthen price gouging enforcement.

According to Attorney General William Tong, his office received 750 COVID-related price gouging complaints. He said Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) used by hospitals are often overpriced.

“One of the big problems we’ve had of course is when you see a box of N-95 masks, I think it was 40 masks, on Amazon for $500 bucks,” Tong said.

State Rep. Michael D’Gastinio said a new bill proposed by the attorney general will allow the office to investigate price gougers, set fines, and punish those found guilty.

“Well it will help the entire state, anyone from consumers to retailers who are purchasing goods in Hartford and throughout the state to the extent that they are being squeezed by an unconscionable price gouging by or whole sellers,” Rep. Michael D’Gastinio said.

The Connecticut Hospital Association was also supportive of this proposed legislation.

“It does stand to affect the average person, because if it impedes a hospital’s ability to provide necessary care, and in the case of PPE, protect the staff providing that care, that can create some significant problems for the people of Connecticut,” said Connecticut Hospital Association Senior Director Regulatory Advocacy Carl Schiessl.

State leaders said they expect the bill to gain bipartisan support.

The bill will be heard Thursday in the general law committee public hearing as the attorney general testifies.