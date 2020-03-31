Blissful ignorance? Submariners likely unaware of pandemic

Any crews that left port before the virus spread like wildfire around the globe are likely being kept in the dark

Of a world in coronavirus turmoil, they may know little or nothing.

The crews of nuclear-armed submarines may be among the last pockets of people anywhere who are still unaware of how the pandemic is turning life upside down.

Current and former officers who served aboard France's nuclear missile-carrying submarines say that any crews that left port before the virus spread like wildfire around the globe are likely being kept in the dark about the crisis until their return.

French submarine missions last 60 to 70 days, so any crew that left at the end February wouldn't be expected back before the end of April. In that case, submariners will return to a profoundly changed world.

Commander Jodie Cornell, Public Affairs Officer for Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic said in an email, "We are closely monitoring the outbreak and implementing mitigations -- the health and well-being of our Sailors and their families remains our top priority. We encourage all Navy personnel and their families to follow the guidance put out by the Office of Personnel and Readiness and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It’s not business as usual either on the waterfront. Our ships are enforcing social distancing, minimizing group gatherings, wearing PPE (protective equipment) and cleaning extensively. Quarterdeck watchstanders are screening anyone who walks on board and referring Sailors with symptoms for medical evaluation. Our Submarines remain operationally ready to support any tasking and are currently operationally deployed around the world today."